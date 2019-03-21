Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 4,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,449. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

