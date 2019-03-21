Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $125,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $208,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $258,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $4,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,202,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,874 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

EXR traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 104,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,433. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

