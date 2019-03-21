Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4,368.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

PCY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,040. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

