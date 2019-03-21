Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,900,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,807,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,358.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 353,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $249,220.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

