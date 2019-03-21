Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $96,972.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $436,566.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $1,635,422 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $83.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.35. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,825. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/two-sigma-investments-lp-reduces-holdings-in-msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.