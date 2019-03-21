Two Sigma Investments LP Has $19.47 Million Position in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 210.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,486 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WUBA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 15,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,544. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. 58.com had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $525.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

