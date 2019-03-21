Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 62,053 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,738.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 195,104 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 714,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 253,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 640,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,206. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

