Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $47.02 Million Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 257.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,868,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Commscope were worth $47,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Commscope alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,252. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $47.02 Million Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-47-02-million-holdings-in-commscope-holding-company-inc-comm.html.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.