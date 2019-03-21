Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $40.43 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,476,090 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $40,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 37.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,569 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,390. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

