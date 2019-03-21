Tripio Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $700,140.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Tripio has a market cap of $6.23 million and $700,140.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00364309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.01635917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00225556 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

