Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 989,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 150,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 872,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.92. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

