TriMas Corp (TRS) Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriMas by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 5,956.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $80,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $211.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “TriMas Corp (TRS) Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/trimas-corp-trs-position-cut-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.