Tricon Capital Group (TCNGF) & Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Head to Head Analysis

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Tricon Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Tricon Capital Group and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 3.89 $150.00 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Tricon Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tricon Capital Group and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Tricon Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Capital Group and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 19.39% 17.08% 3.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Tricon Capital Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business. Tricon Capital Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in San Francisco, California.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 53 million square feet of property, including 28,613 multifamily rental units; and 18.9 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.