TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

TCBK opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 35.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

