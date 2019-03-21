TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

In other TransAtlantic Petroleum news, Director Jonathon Fite acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 81,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $82,746.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,427.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 177,248 shares of company stock valued at $183,193 over the last three months.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

