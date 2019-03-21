Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $134.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $725.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $590.39 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $65.58

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

