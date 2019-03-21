Traders Sell Shares of IBM (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Traders sold shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $77.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.01 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, IBM had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM traded up $1.84 for the day and closed at $141.44

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,283.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in IBM by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in IBM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

