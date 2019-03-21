Traders Sell Netflix (NFLX) on Strength (NFLX)

Traders sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading on Thursday. $905.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $970.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.88 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Netflix had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $2.65 for the day and closed at $377.87

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,226,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

