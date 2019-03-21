Traders Purchase Large Volume of Steelcase Call Options (SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $1,193,707.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $213,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,105 shares of company stock worth $2,111,935. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Steelcase by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 514,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Steelcase stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

