Traders Purchase High Volume of Cheetah Mobile Call Options (CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 879% compared to the average volume of 321 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-cheetah-mobile-call-options-cmcm.html.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.