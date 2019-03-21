Traders Buy M&T Bank (MTB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $41.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.50 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, M&T Bank had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. M&T Bank traded down ($3.47) for the day and closed at $160.32

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.58.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $173,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/traders-buy-mt-bank-mtb-on-weakness.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.