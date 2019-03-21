Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 387,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,075,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

