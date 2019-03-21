Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

TOT opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.7237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

