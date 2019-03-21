Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Total makes up 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Total by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total SA has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.7237 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Total’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

