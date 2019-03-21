Toro Co (TTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NYSE TTC opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,036,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,352 shares of company stock worth $3,916,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

