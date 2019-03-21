Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Position Cut by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,680,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $698,600. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

