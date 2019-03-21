Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Holdings Boosted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 15th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,600. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/toll-brothers-inc-tol-holdings-boosted-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.