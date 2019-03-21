TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) versus Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Financial Analysis

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dialog Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dialog Semiconductor 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 19.56% 33.09% 21.34% Dialog Semiconductor 11.37% 18.13% 15.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.26 $1.92 billion $2.88 12.11 Dialog Semiconductor $1.44 billion N/A $139.80 million N/A N/A

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Dialog Semiconductor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

