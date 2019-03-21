Todd A. Adams Sells 30,000 Shares of Rexnord Corp (RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RXN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,245. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rexnord by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

