Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tivity Health Inc has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $732.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/tivity-health-inc-tvty-holdings-boosted-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.