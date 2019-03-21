Titan Medical (TMDI) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Titan Medical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A N/A Titan Medical Competitors -34.27% -42.20% -15.77%

9.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Medical Competitors 771 2742 4928 249 2.54

Titan Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 349.01%. Given Titan Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -2.20 Titan Medical Competitors $1.50 billion $149.21 million 51.12

Titan Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Medical peers beat Titan Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform various surgical procedures for general abdominal, gynecologic, urologic, and colorectal indications. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

