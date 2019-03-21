TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,745 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of TIER REIT worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in TIER REIT in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TIER REIT in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in TIER REIT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIER opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. TIER REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $76,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $128,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

