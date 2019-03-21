Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 50,999 Shares of AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AGCO were worth $71,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lara Thrush Long sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $139,251.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $397,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,645. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

