Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 130,131 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.36% of Norfolk Southern worth $144,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 239.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,346. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.79 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.37.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

