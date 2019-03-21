Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 119,990 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Becton Dickinson and worth $81,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,354,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,529,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,579 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.97. 21,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

