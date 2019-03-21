ThreeD Capital (IDK) Shares Up 9.1%

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. 268,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,307% from the average session volume of 19,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

