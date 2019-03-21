Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 4,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,020. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.