The Western Union (WU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Western Union’s stock has underperformed its industry in a year's time. Its Business Solutions unit has been underperforming, creating a drag on revenues. Exposure to foreign exchange volatility will be a bit of a drag on earnings. The company is also facing significant compettion from new fintech companies that have entered the industry in recent years. Its negative return on equity makes the stock looks unattractive. Neverthless, its consumer-to-Consumer segment remains attractive and investment in technology bode well for growth. The company’s growing share of revenues from digital platform is another positive. The business transformation program named Wu Way will further streamline the company's operations and lead to cost savings. However, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days, which reflacts analysts' pessimism.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 225.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $402,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

