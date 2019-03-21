The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.32 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTI opened at $331.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $365.86.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Adam Rogers sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.91, for a total value of $1,823,845.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $23,485,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,509,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,778,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,197,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

