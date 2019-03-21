The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) Given News Impact Rating of 0.75

Media stories about The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Hong Kong and China Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOKCF. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures.

