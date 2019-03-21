Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 335 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $11,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $83,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

ePlus stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,551. ePlus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

