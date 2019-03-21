Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,805 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

DEA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 4,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,945. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,633.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

