Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 13,545 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,775,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,747,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 152,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.24. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $30,587.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Downey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $188,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,305.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,111 shares of company stock worth $1,158,489. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/texas-permanent-school-fund-acquires-13545-shares-of-momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta.html.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.