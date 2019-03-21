TeslaCoin Price Hits $0.0023 (TES)

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TeslaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TeslaCoin has a total market cap of $177,250.00 and $0.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TeslaCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TeslaCoin Coin Profile

TES is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 78,748,175 coins. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins . The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TeslaCoin is tesla-coin.com

Buying and Selling TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

