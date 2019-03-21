Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Tesla was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Tesla was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Tesla was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $192.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Tesla was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Tesla was given a new $500.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Tesla was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Tesla was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2019 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $330.00.

2/8/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2019 – Tesla had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $291.00.

2/4/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/2/2019 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2019 – Tesla had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

1/31/2019 – Tesla was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2019 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $437.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $418.00.

1/31/2019 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $406.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $408.00.

1/31/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $418.00 to $437.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $323.00.

1/31/2019 – Tesla was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

1/22/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They wrote, “Throughout 2018, we believe Tesla rapidly depleted its high-end backlog of Model 3 orders (lead times have come down significantly for those versions throughout 2018, yet standard battery remains at 4-6 months) and as a result, we could see a steep decline in Model 3 orders either in 1Q19/2Q19 as we wait for the standard battery to become available. With Tesla indicating that over 75% of the 63k Model 3 deliveries in 4Q were from new orders rather than from the existing reservation and it was limited” to mid-to-high end variants, we conclude that ~96% of the 420k net reservation list is for individuals who are waiting for the standard battery. While this is a rough calculation, with no line of sight on when the standard battery version will come out, we remain concerned about the future level of demand for Model 3 in 2019.””

1/22/2019 – Tesla was given a new $408.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $273.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total value of $4,790,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,949,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,805,014,000 after acquiring an additional 726,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,771,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 24,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,472,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.