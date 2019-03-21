Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0244

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $558,637.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.03808203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.02441912 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003416 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

