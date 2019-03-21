Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,316 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 2,983.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,762 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 262,014 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,879,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $5,484,052.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $988,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,335.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $39.58 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.68 to $29.89 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

