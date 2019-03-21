Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.14. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4817 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.59% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

