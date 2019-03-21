TENA Market Cap Reaches $301,395.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market cap of $301,395.00 and $12,856.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00361280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.01633165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00226073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004825 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,445,353 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

