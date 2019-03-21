Tembo Gold (TEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.04

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 548153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

